3 Suspects Die, 1 Injured In Crash During La Police Pursuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles authorities say three people were killed and one was critically injured when a vehicle being pursued by police overturned.

The wreck occurred around 4 a.m. Friday just off the U.S. 101 freeway in the Echo Park area near downtown.

The Police Department says three people died at the scene and a fourth was hospitalized in critical condition.

The department says officers observed a robbery in progress and pursued suspects who fled in a vehicle.

The officers lost sight of the vehicle and then came upon the wreck.

The on-scene investigation is expected to take hours, causing traffic delays.

