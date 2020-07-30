4 Killed In Crash With Truck In Northern Ohio

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — Four people were killed when a car and tractor-trailer crashed in northern Ohio, the highway patrol said.

The crash occurred late Wednesday night near the US-250 exit on Interstate 71 south in Ashland County. Both vehicles left the road.

The highway patrol told WOIO-TV the four people who died were in the car along with three others, whose conditions were not known.

The truck driver was taken to a hospital. The driver’s condition was not known.

The section of the highway was closed.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

No other information was available.