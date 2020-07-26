4 People Injured In Eastern Michigan Restaurant Shooting

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Four people were injured in a shooting at a Flint Township restaurant early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a report of a shooting at Mega Classic Diner, according to MLive.com.

Authorities said a 25-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man and two 26-year-old men were shot. They were all hospitalized, but their conditions were not immediately available.

Flint Township Police Lt. Brad Wangler said it did not appear to be a random incident. Police were investigating what prompted the shooting, including surveillance video.

“We’re working with the (Michigan State Police) Crime Lab right now to establish what happened inside of the establishment, that led up to (the shooting),” said Wangler.

One male suspect was taken into custody but hasn’t been charged.