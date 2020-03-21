5 Dead, 1 Missing After Vehicles Swept Off Indiana Road

LAUREL, Ind. (AP) — Five people were killed and one is believed missing after floodwaters swept two vehicles off a southeastern Indiana roadway Friday, authorities said.

The van and pickup truck were located after Franklin County authorities received a 5 a.m. call from a witness who reported seeing headlights off a roadway near Laurel and hearing calls for help, Capt. Jet Quillen of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Responding authorities discovered a bridge over Sanes Creek had been partially washed away, he said. The area received 2-3 inches (5-8 centimeters) of rain overnight.

“At this time, responders have recovered four deceased victims and believe two individuals are still missing,” Quinllen said Friday afternoon, adding the belief was based on conversations with families of the four people killed.

A fifth victim was recovered from Sanes Creek later Friday. The search for the sixth victim was suspended due to darkness and will be resumed Saturday, authorities said.

Some 40-50 first responders and volunteers were involved in the search according to authorities.

“The water has receded quite a bit but there’s still high water in some areas,” Quinn said.

The victims’ identities were not immediately released pending family notification.

Laurel is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis.