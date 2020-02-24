6 People Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Georgia Interstate

MIDWAY, Ga. (AP) — Six people, including three children, were killed early Sunday in a head-on collision on a Georgia interstate, authorities said.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 95, Liberty County sheriff’s officials said.

Officers received reports of a white Lexus traveling southbound in a northbound lane of I-95, Liberty County sheriff’s deputy Lt. Jason Colvin said.

Deputies were headed there when the crash was reported in the Midway area, he said.

Deputies arrived to find a head-on collision between the Lexus and an SUV with no survivors, WSAV-TV reported.

The driver of the Lexus, which had Florida license plates, was killed, Georgia State Patrol Trooper Markus White said.

Two adults and three children in the SUV also died. The children ranged in age from about three to 10, authorities said. Their car had Virginia plates.

Midway is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Savannah.