6-Year-Old Ohio Boy Killed; 11-Year-Old Taken Into Custody

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 16, 2020

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A 6-year-old Ohio boy has been killed and the 11-year-old boy Canton police say shot him has been taken into custody.

The 6-year-old was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead Monday night, the Canton Repository reported.

Officers took the 11-year-old into custody and charged him with reckless homicide after consulting the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a statement from Canton police.

Authorities are investigating how the boy acquired the weapon.

 

