7- Foot Crocodile Found In Ohio Creek

By: Jeremy Scott

Ohio has many different kinds of wildlife that a person can find. Deer, raccoons, squirrels, even the occasional coyote can be found by people travelling through our forests and along the banks of our rivers. One thing we never really think to watch for is one of the country’s dangerous predators; crocodiles. However, one was spotted in Ohio, and almost caused disaster for a church group of children.

In Bantas Fork Creek, located in Preble County, a church group of children from Hilltop Equestrian Center came face to face with the prehistoric monster. Ten-year-old River Lowe told WLWT5 “It was right over there. Like, I saw a black shadow. And I could see its tail moving.”

Lowe, along with several other children were in the water at the time. Luckily for the children, an adult was supervising on an overlooking bridge and spotted something dark and undefinable headed straight for them.

Elder Rick Turnbull urged the children out of the water. Wildlife officers were called in, and the animal was shot. According to the Ohio Agriculture Department, the beast weighed in at 171 pounds, and took four men to load into the truck. Jim Hazelwood, the administrator and one of three pastors at the center was impressed with the poise the children exhibited and how their first words after the close call were that God protected them.

Hazelwood stated “You know, you’re heading down for a normal creek-stomping adventure, and you pray for safety. You think a kid might slip on a rock or cut his foot on some glass. You’re not thinking about crocodiles.”

Authorities said they have no reason to believe any other crocodiles should inhabit the creek, especially since saltwater crocodiles are not native to Ohio. They are unsure how the croc ended up in the creek, but the most likely theory is that someone released an exotic pet when it became to large and difficult to manage.

The church group will not let the experience deter any future creek visits, but has stressed the importance of having a spotter on the bridge.

