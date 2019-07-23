7-Year-Old Drowns During Michigan Family Reunion

ELBA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A family reunion turned tragic when a 7-year-old boy drowned in a pond several hundred feet from a residence in eastern Michigan.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s office says the drowning occurred Saturday on a private property in Elba Township, located about eight miles east of Flint.

Authorities say the unidentified boy entered the water attempting to catch a frog and sunk below the surface. A six-year-old who was with the boy returned to the house to tell what happened and first responders were called.

The sheriff’s department used a dive team and a canine unit to search for the boy along the shoreline. The boy was eventually found submerged by Michigan State Trooper Joel Perkins.

The boy was taken to McLaren Lapeer Region Community Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

