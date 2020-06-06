91% Agree That Antifa & Other Extremist Groups Should Be Categorized As “Terrorists”

Last week The Village Reporter surveyed online readers on Facebook asking the question: Classifying Antifa as a terrorist group has been suggested by President Trump over the weekend. The group has been blamed for traveling across state lines (a Federal Crime) and turning massive peaceful protests into violent riots throughout the country. Do you believe extremist group who are American Citizens should be classified as terrorists?

Four hundred and seven gave their opinions in the survey with 370 (91%) indicating they support the move.

—————————

Numerous comments were also shared, some of which included:

Linda – Misleading question. Who defines “extremist group”? The Tea Party was defined as an extremist group under the previous administration. How about an extremist group that promotes violence, destruction and arson?

Sharon – If they are there to cause criminal actions then yes they have all the right to be charged as American Terrorist. That’s the position they have put themselves in

Beth – Another survey meant to separate, not unite

Brice – There’s no good answer to a leading AKA loaded question. This language and thoughts are designed to divide the country. I suppose as a media outlet, leave labels like Antifa and White Supremacist alone. You can report current events without bias. My point is trying to calm the readers vs causing division with words.

Kevin – I agree but I think the same of the anti-semetic and white hate groups that the president was quick to protect.

Andrea – Dont forget the black block (a group of people dressed all in black clothing) that showed up to peaceful protests for the sole purpose of assaulting innocent people who opposed their ideals, turning those protests violent

Shane – The KKK has been operating as a terrorist group & actually killing Americans for over a century & a half in the United States but be manipulated to focus on the bright shiny thing over there.

If you have no outrage about racism & white supremacy but angry about a group who fights them…you should probably take a good long look at yourself cause you are being played like a pawn.

Cindy – Both left AND right wing groups who cause death and destruction should be considered terrorists. Don’t just blame one side, we’re all in this together.

Doug – What right wing group is doing these things? I’m seriously fed up with hearing about the “alt right”, and never seeing anything as obvious as ANTIFA is to the left.

Jill – how about white supremacists, nazi’s, white nationalists?

Doug – Where do they organize? Where are they during all these protest? Antifa shows there *** for everything. There’s countless videos of antifa attacking people. Show me where the Alt right is and I will speak out against it. You can’t call everything you disagree with “alt right”.

Doug – An armed militia that hasn’t hurt anyone isn’t a terrorist group 🤣🤣… Its literally in the bill of rights. But I’m glad to hear that protecting citizens and businesses is so terrifying to you lol.

Joshua – No. That would be contradictory to to first amendment. I don’t agree with Atifa but they have a right to voice their opinions just like the KKK. Now when someone is doing some of the things that are happening I think the individual should be treated and tried as a domestic terrorist.

Michael – The problem is when they resort to physical violence, they are no longer covered under the first amendment. And they have.

Chris – Wait. It’s a federal crime to travel across state lines? Also is Antifa part of Obamagate? I’m trying to keep up with the conspiracy theories.

Jonathan – Antifa doesn’t exist.