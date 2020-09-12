Abortion Doctor Who Gloated About Cutting Preborn Baby Vocal Cords Loses License

Dr. Leah N. Torres, a well known Alabama abortionist has had her medical license suspended.

Torres became well known in 2018 when she made controversial Twitter remarks concerning cutting the vocal cords of pre-born babies while performing abortions. The Tweet, which has since been deleted, stated, “You know fetuses can’t scream, right?”

Torres went on in the Tweet to state, “I transect the cord [first] so there’s really no opportunity, if they’re even far enough along to have a larynx,” she continued.

The doctor also stated, “I won’t apologize for performing medicine. I’m also a ‘uterus ripper outer,’ if that’s how you’d like to describe hysterectomy.”

The doctor’s license in Alabama was revoked for making alleged false statements on her application.

According to the report:

Board of Medical Examiners: Torres, in her application, gave false answers to several questions including whether her staff privileges had ever been revoked or suspended at any hospital or health care facility. It also says that Torres has made “public statements related to the practice of medicine which violate the high standards of honesty, diligence, prudence, and ethical integrity demanded from physicians licensed to practice in Alabama.”