Accident At Ohio Construction Site Triggers Gas Line Blast

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (AP) — An accident at a construction site in Ohio triggered a natural gas explosion that shot flames high in the sky, officials said.

It started when a truck backed over a gas line and struck a utility pole on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The surrounding area was rocked by the blast as the gas ignited.

Flames and smoke filled the sky for hours as firefighters from nearby communities worked to get the upper hand on the blaze. Nearby buildings were evacuated and intersections were blocked to control traffic.

The gas was eventually turned off and firefighters extinguished the flames.

Officials said no one was seriously injured.