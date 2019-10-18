Activities Planned For Red Ribbon Week At Swanton Local Schools

Mayor Roth invites the community to take a stand against substance use by celebrating Red Ribbon Week from October 21-25. Red Ribbon Week raises awareness of drug use and the drug related problems facing our community, and encourages parents, educators, business owners, and other community organizations to promote drug-free lifestyles.

This year’s celebration will kick off on Monday, October 21 with the hopes that the entire community will take a visible stand against drugs and wear red. Students Encouraging Educated Decisions (SEED-SACC’s Youth Group) students are working hard to make a difference within the schools and community and educating their peers on the importance of a drug-free life. Swanton SEED students challenge you to wear red on Monday.

To kick off of Red Ribbon Week on October 21st, all Swanton School District students will be educated about the dangers of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, and prescription drugs throughout the week and the importance of a healthy life style. Educational activities are scheduled throughout the week and include a theme week full of positive messages. Themes for the week include:

Monday: “Red”y to Live a Drug Free Life (Red); Tuesday: I’m Too Bright for Drugs (Neon colors); Wednesday: Take Pride in Being Drug Free (Patriotic clothing); Thursday: You Can, I Can ‘Sock Out’ Drugs (Bring can good-philanthropy & wear crazy socks); Friday: Our School Chooses to be Drug Free (School spirit wear)

This year many community entities are choosing to support Red Ribbon Week by taking action! The Swanton Public Library will be hosting a coloring contest for all elementary students. Call them for details. The Swanton Police Department is going to be in the schools providing education along with SACC.

Swanton Kroger will be handing out Red Ribbon Week stickers to all children and wearing red pins in support. The school district is hosting activities every day to build awareness and provide education for K-12 students. Finally, the Village of Swanton is supporting the week by having red ribbons tied to trees and signs throughout the entire community!

The red ribbon symbolizes a continuing commitment to reducing the demand for illicit drugs in our communities. In 1985, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Enrique S. “Kiki” Camarena was killed by drug traffickers. Shortly after Camarena’s death, citizens from his hometown of Calexico, California, began wearing red ribbons to remember him and commemorate his sacrifice. Congress established Red Ribbon Week in 1988.

“Research shows that children are less likely to use alcohol and other drugs when parents and other role models are clear and consistent in their opposition to substance use and abuse.” Visit GetSmartAboutDrugs.com for more information about Red Ribbon Week or contact Andrea Smith, Swanton Area Community Coalition’s Executive Director at 419.826.1222 or SwantonCoalition@gmail.com.

What can you do? Join Swanton’s youth by wearing red, Monday October 21st and/or throughout the week, and post a picture on social media for everyone to see that you are taking the visible stand to support a drug-free community. Don’t forget to talk to our community’s youth about the importance of a substance free life!

