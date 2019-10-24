Actor Tom Arnold Tweet Removed After Pointing Out JFK Assassination On President Trump’s Dallas Rally Posting

Actor Tom Arnold, probably best known for his role on the American sitcom, “Roseanne,” has often made known his negative feelings toward President Donald Trump and the Republican party. Recently, on October 17, 2019, he responded to one of the President’s tweets and became the target of some uproar on Twitter.

President Trump had tweeted that he had arrived at the airport in Dallas, Texas and was waiting for more people to arrive before coming out to greet them. The exact wording was, “Just arrived at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Will be out shortly as we wait for more of you to get in!”

The tweet was a statement of a fact, but must have made Arnold upset as he tweeted back, in a response that was later deleted by Twitter, “Dont get too cocky traitor. They showed up for JFK too.”

Apparently a large number of Twitter users criticized his comment as inappropriate or even threatening, triggering it to be removed. (In historical context, President John Fitzgerald Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in 1963.) Over 52,000 showed up for the Trump rally in Dallas. Arnold was still responding to Twitter late into the evening.

