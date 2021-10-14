Adam Mapes (1981-2021)

FAYETTE – Adam William Mapes, age 40 of Fayette, died Saturday, October 9, 2021, at University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo. He was born February 20, 1981, in Adrian, to William J. and Sheila F. (Ashby) Mapes.

Adam was employed as a farmer with Marvin Brehm. He loved Ohio State Football, Green Bay Packers, NASCAR, fishing and tormenting his nieces and nephews.

Adam was know as a big jokester and was considered everyone’s favorite uncle. He was always a great protector of his six sisters and was the best dad ever!

Adam was also the worst, best babysitter there was – always packing his nieces and nephews with all kinds of sweets!

Surviving Adam are his parents, William (Sally) Mapes and Sheila Mapes; his girlfriend, Erika Lopez; two sons, Kennith Mapes and Austin Lopez; two daughters, Kylie Mapes and Alexis Mapes; his six sisters, Jennifer Goble, Stephanie (Mike) Sager, Kate (Brooke) Thatcher, Stacie (Ken) Ramay, Sasha (Josh Miller) Shell and Mary Alcock; a brother-in-law, John Goble; and many nieces and nephews and one great-nephew.

Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tony and Barbara Ashby and Kenneth and Marie Mapes; a niece, Mikayla Smith; and two nephews.

The funeral service for Adam will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette with Pastor Darren Lemmon officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday at the funeral home from 2-8 p.m. Interment is still pending at this time.

