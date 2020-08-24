Added To Our Free Archives: Latest Preschool Class Graduates From Little Lights Daycare/Preschool

LITTLE LIGHTS PRESCHOOL GRADUATION … Much later than a normal Preschool Graduation is held in the school year, (due to the quarantine) Director “Miss Kay” Shelley Repp, decided to hold a special ceremony on July 24, 2020, for the children who had been a part of the preschool class this year at Little Lights, a ministry located in River of Life Worship Center, east of Montpelier, Ohio on St. Rt. 20A. In the back row from left to right are Juniper Daft, Jax Dugan and Adaleigh (Addie) Black and in the front row are Laira Gilcher and Connor Church. Not pictured as she was unable to attend was graduate Samantha Harrell. Little Lights is a preschool daycare facility that runs five days a week from 6-6 for the daycare and holds classes on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursday for the preschoolers who attend. “We follow the State of Ohio Content standards that get the children ready for Kindergarten,” Miss Repp explained. They also have a Chapel time on Wednesdays, as they are a christian based school. There are ten on staff, with Miss Patty Miller and Miss Kay assisting, and Miss Evelyn Foor teaching the preschool class. There was no picnic following the Graduation Ceremony this year but Miss Kay said they were just happy to hold the ceremony, which was done with social distancing protocols. (PHOTO BY FORREST CHURCH, STAFF)