African American 19 Year Old Accused In Stabbing Of White Auto Zone Worker; He “Felt Need To Kill A White Male”

A 19 year old African American male has been accused of stabbing an Auto Zone worker admitting he “felt need to kill a white male” after watching videos of police brutality.

Jayvon Hatchett lives in Columbus, Georgia watched several police brutality videos on the social networking platform Facebook, then, according to the suspects’ testimony during his arraignment, he decided to look for a white man to attack.

Hatchett initially entered the Auto Zone store, asking the unidentified employee for a thermostat, and when they told him they had run out, Hatchett began to stab the victim multiple times.

The victim was stabbed seven times and had to be taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

After Hatchett stabbed the employee, he ran out of the store, and the entire incident was caught on the store surveillance camera.

Hatchett is being accused of aggravated assault and possession of a deadly weapon.

Canyon News reported, “Three days prior to the stabbing incident, Hatchett had been let go on bail after being charged with criminal property damage. He was also arrested six months ago, committing two felonies, one of which included aggravated assault.”

The judge refused to issue bail for Hatchett this time.