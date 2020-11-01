“America First” Mindset – Toledo Blade Endorses President Trump

Today, in a historic move, the Toledo Blade Editorial Board published their endorsement for the re-election of President Trump and Vice President Pence on November 3rd.

“No one ever asked the American people, or the people in “fly-over,” country if they wanted to send their jobs abroad. Until Mr. Trump. He has moved the debate, in both parties, from free trade, totally unfettered, to managed, or fair, trade. He has put America first, just as he said he would.”–Toledo Blade Editorial Board

This year, President Trump, Vice President Pence, and other top campaign surrogates have visited the Toledo area on a number of occasions to deliver his strong message to workers who have been left behind by the Democrat Party. As outlined in the Editorial, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris simply do not have what it takes to move our economy in a direction that benefits Ohio’s workers, families and job creators.

“President Trump and Vice President Pence have consistently shown their commitment to the working men and women of Northwest Ohio, and Ohio Trump Victory is proud to see his incredible list of accomplishments re-affirmed once again. The best is yet to come, and we will continue to work tirelessly until he is re-elected to four more years.”–Trump Victory Spokesman Dan Lusheck

Read the full article from the Toledo Blade here.