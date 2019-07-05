Angela Bennett (1985-2019)

Angela Rose (Nelson) Bennett, 33, of Fort Wayne, IN passed away on July 1, 2019 in Edon, OH. She was born on August 19, 1985 in Bryan, OH to Douglass O. and Bonnie S. Nelson.

Angela graduated from Edon High School and continued her education at the International Business College. On April 25, 2013 she married James E. Bennett in Fort Wayne, IN and he survives.

Angela worked as an Endoscopy Technician at St. Joseph Hospital and she was a member of The Well Baptist Church both in Fort Wayne.

In addition to her husband James, Angela is survived by her children, Bradley E. Bennett, Brayden L. Bennett and Hailey S. Bennett, all of Fort Wayne; mother, Bonnie S. (Michael) Arnett of Edon; father, Douglass O. Nelson; maternal grandmother, Judith Chroninger of Edon; paternal grandmother, Ruth Ford of Bolingbrook, IL; and four siblings, Cassandra (Brandon) Meeks of Fremont, IN, Christy L. Nelson of Auburn, IN, Amber L. (Anthony) Normandin of Norfolk, VA and Doug Nelson (Taylor) of North Judson, IN. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Alva LeRoy Chroninger and her great grandparents.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Arnett’s Home in Edon, OH with a celebration of life bonfire to follow afterwards.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, so that a headstone may be picked out for Angela, or to Heartland Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.