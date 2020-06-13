Angola Police Department Thanks Community For Support

The Angola Police Department shared the following on their Facebook page this afternoon:

In a time where so many great Police Officers in this nation are asking themselves “Is this job really worth it?” We would like to share these photos and remind those officers that there is a silent majority out there that still cares.

We are grateful that we get to serve and protect this amazing community we live in.

Thank you to the Angola Street Department for painting this on the street and thank you for the continued support from our community. What a great place to live!