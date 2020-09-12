Angry Protesters Gather Outside Mitch McConnell’s House Demanding $600 Unemployment Checks

A large crowd of Black Lives Protesters gathered outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s house on Thursday shouting “I can’t breathe” while demanding unemployment checks.

“If we don’t get $600! [Crowd: No peace!] I said if we don’t get $600! [No peace!],” activists yelled. “I said if we don’t get $600! [No peace!] I said if we don’t get $600! [No peace!]”

Protesters also made the demand for healthcare benefits.

An unidentified man yelled over a bullhorn , “I need that money, and until I get that money, I’m going to be right here on C Street everyday until I get it.”

McConnell introduced a coronavirus relief proposal earlier in the week known as the “skinny bill” which was voted down. After the defeat, McConnell stated on Twitter: “Every Senate Democrat just voted against hundreds of billions of dollars of COVID-19 relief. They blocked money for schools, testing, vaccines, unemployment insurance, and the Paycheck Protection Program. Their goal is clear: No help for American families before the election.”

Appearing on Fox News, McConnell stated: “What part of this bill are they opposed to?” he said. “What we tried to do … was to craft a package that underscored the things that we supposedly agree on — kids in school, replenishing the popular small business loan program, which is out of money, more money for hospitals, and covering unemployment insurance for another six months. What’s to not like about that?”

He continued, “What they’re saying is, we won’t pass things that we are even in favor of, unless you give us trillions more. The national debt is already the size of our economy for the first time since World War II. We’re not going to squander funds here. We want to narrowly target the needs of the American people. That’s what this vote is about.”