Archbold High School Vocal Music Department Presents “Into The Woods”

CAST… Members of the whole cast come out for the final scene in ACT I. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Archbold High School Vocal Music Department put on the musical “Into The Woods” this past weekend. The production was held on Friday March 10th and Saturday March 11th at 7:00 p.m. as well as on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.