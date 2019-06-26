Archbold Woman Among Latest Sentencings In Fulton County Common Pleas

An Archbold woman was sentenced on June 25, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Heather Lloyd, 41, of 24274 Co. Rd. A, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft. Between January of 2015 and January of 2018, she embezzled funds, being $7,500 or more, but less than $150,000.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Lloyd to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program, complete a mental health assessment with Fulton County Health Center, and complete any aftercare, pay restitution to the victims of $15,912.20, and serve 60 days in CCNO, with work release.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Lloyd spending 17 months in prison for each count, and said sentences to be served concurrently with each other, for a total prison term of 17 months.

A Defiance woman was sentenced on June 25, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Brandy Hale, 39, of 569 Bunn Dr., previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On November 14, 2018, she possessed Fentanyl.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Hale to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, successfully complete the Drug Court Program, and to successfully complete all treatment recommendations of Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Hale spending 11 months in prison.

