At HSGAC Hearing On Tanden Nomination, Portman Calls On Biden Administration to Work With Congress In Bipartisan Manner

“Thank you, Chairman Peters, and I appreciate your holding this hearing today. We have been looking forward to having Ms. Tanden before the committee. Let me start by saying welcome as Chair. This is your first official responsibility as Chair of this committee and you mentioned earlier that we have a tradition of bipartisanship on the committee. That’s mostly true, and in fact you and I have worked on many issues together. One indication of our relationship, I suppose, would be that before we knew who was going to be in the majority in the Senate, you and I had a meeting – it was several weeks ago now – and whether it was going to be me as Chair or you as Chair, we agreed to a number of items on our policy agenda, much of which you have talked about this morning and I will mention some of it, but our committee has this broad swath of responsibilities.

A lot of it has to do with good government oversight, some of which has to do with our homeland security and our border, and there’s always room for figuring out a way forward, as you and I have done on a number of issues in the past. So I look forward to having the opportunity to work with you in your new role and we will have our differences at times but we will do so respectfully as we disagree, but we also have a great opportunity to work together with the other members of our committee. It’s a strong committee. And I also welcome our two new members, Mr. Padilla and Mr. Ossoff. I think we have an opportunity here, again with the membership of this committee, to do a lot of good for our country over the next couple of years.

“At the hearing today, we will be hearing from Ms. Tanden. I appreciated our telephone call last week, Ms. Tanden. As a former OMB Director, I know how important this role is. It’s crucial that the director have a broad understanding, including of regulatory law and government management since those are all responsibilities at OMB. Much like this committee, it has a broad swath of responsibilities, but you also in this job, need to have a broad awareness of an array of policy issues that come before you because you have a coordinating role in so many of them.

Because of that coordinating role, it’s imperative that the director can work productively both within the administration — across the agencies, with the White House — but also with members of Congress, on both sides of the aisle. Cooperation across the aisle is especially important as we confront several crises at once. One of course is we need to work together to address the COVID-19 pandemic, as we have previously. In fact, we’ve passed five legislative initiatives here over the last year in the United States Senate and the House of Representatives, signed into law by the president, all of which were not just bipartisan, but strongly bipartisan.

“I’m discouraged that the current administration seems not to be interested in pursuing the bipartisan solution but rather has moved ahead with the idea of what’s called reconciliation, which would not require, in theory, working with Republicans. It’s too bad, and I’m part of the group that helped put together the last $900 billion package and part of the group that has made suggestions as to how we could work on a bipartisan basis going forward. My hope is that there will be a change of heart and perhaps Ms. Tanden, you could be a part of that. We should work together. We have to work together to make it sustainable to make sure we’re doing that right thing, and good ideas come from both sides of the aisle as we’ve found out, again, in the previous five COVID-19 packages that we have passed in this Congress.

“Of course you also will be responsible, should you be confirmed, for coordinating much of our cybersecurity. And the cyber threats are growing, both in the public sector and our government agencies but also to the private sector. This massive cyberattack called SolarWinds is an example of that. And OMB’s critical coordinating role here is very important to us on the committee, as was mentioned by Chairman Peters.

“We also should also cooperate to build on the economic and regulatory progress we have made over the past several years. We have prioritized reviewing the efficacy of regulations and created processes to ensure that the administrative state is engaged in rigorous cost-benefit analysis. I spoke to Ms. Tanden about this. I know she agrees with cost-benefit analysis and that’s important because it’s been one of the reasons we’ve seen some economic gains, particularly more opportunities in our economy.

Going into this pandemic we had not just relatively low unemployment, but we had the lowest poverty rate since we started keeping track of it back in the 1950s. So we had a number of things going right and part of it was because of the regulatory changes that helped job creators, particularly small businesses, be able to get more people to work and keep them at work.

So the Council of Economic Advisers estimated that after five to ten years, the regulatory approach that was taken over the last several years would raise real incomes by $3,100 a year. I hope the new administration will build on these efforts to reduce the regulatory burden and not unduly expand government interfering in people’s businesses and their lives because, again, it was working.

“A year ago, in February, we have the 19th straight month of increases in income of three percent or more on an annualized basis, the first time that’s happened in a few decades in my home state of Ohio, and very welcome. I hope that the new administration and OMB will work with me on lifting the sunset on a bipartisan bill I authored in 2015 called FAST-41, which helped coordinate the federal permitting process for some of the largest infrastructure projects. It’s been a very successful endeavor, it’s been a bipartisan endeavor from the start. My hope is that we can continue that.

Again, this would allow us to gain more good jobs and our infrastructure, of course, badly needs investment and improvement. So my hope is that we can work together on that as well. So Ms. Tanden, I look forward to hearing your thoughts today about these and so many other issues and want to hear about your goals should you be confirmed as OMB Director. And with that, I’ll turn it back to you, Mr. Chairman.”