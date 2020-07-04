Auburn-Cord Duesenberg Festival Cancels August Event

AUBURN—The Auburn-Cord Duesenberg Festival has been canceled due to public safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was announced in June that the festival would go on as scheduled but the Festival Board decided last week to cancel the event. Thousands of classic car enthusiasts converge on Auburn annually for the event.

“After consultation with local health officials, local government and our valued partners, we have determined that the responsible course of action would be to cancel the annual Festival this year. We have continued to monitor the COVID-19 presence in our area, as well as across the country since we host thousands of attendees yearly, many of whom come from all over the United States and internationally,” Leslie Peel, ACD Festival Executive Director said.

“Many months have been spent in discussions as how to best proceed in order to keep those in our community and those who attend as safe as possible. We also realized and considered the tremendous burden our local businesses and community have endured these last few months, and the impact of the ACD Festival for added business.”

“This is not a decision to which the board of directors arrived lightly, but one made out of an abundance of caution, and in keeping the health and safety of our community, volunteers, vendors and attendees as our top priority.”

The festival, which includes a classic car parade, auction, vendors, music and family-friendly events, was scheduled to take place from August 29th through September 5th.

With this year’s event now canceled, organizers will now turn their focus to planning next year’s festival.