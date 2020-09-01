Baby Lives Matter’ – Mural Painted At Planned Parenthood Location In Charlotte

Photo Courtesy Sky 3/WBTV

While flying over the Planned Parenthood location at 700 South Torrence Street in Charlotte, North Carolina, WBTV’s Sky 3 helicopter observed that someone had painted a “Baby Lives Matter” mural in the street near that location.

WBTV reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to see if there was any response to the mural. They responded and said that CMPD officers were indeed dispatched to South Torrence Street in reference to a call for service regarding ‘vandalism in the street.’

Police say the investigation into incident is continuing, and they have also made appropriate notification to the Charlotte Department of Transportation.