Barbara Nofziger (1932-2019)

Barbara Joyce Nofziger, 87 years, of Bryan, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at Hillside Country Living, where she was a resident.

Barbara was born March 18, 1932, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of the late Negley and Agnes (Oberlin) Stockman. She was a 1949 graduate of Bryan High School.

Barbara married Donald Ira Nofziger on October 15, 1950, in Wauseon, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on March 17, 1982. Barbara was a waitress, working at the former Lester’s Diner, Jam Jar and most recently at Season’s Bistro.

She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church over 50 years, where she was active with the Serendipity Women’s Group.

Barbara enjoyed Johnny Cash music, going to the casino and testing her luck, being outside in the sun and spending time with her family and following their activities.

Surviving are her two children, David Allan (Sherry) Nofziger of Edmond, Oklahoma and Beth Anne Fry of Hicksville; six grandchildren, Logan David Nofziger of Dallas, Texas, Blake Andrew Nofziger of Edmond, Oklahoma, Taelor Jayd (Joey) Koonce of Fremont, Ohio, Bailee Shea Babb of New Orleans, Louisiana, Paityn Elizabeth (Christian) Corona of Clovis, New Mexico, and Nickolas Ryan Congleton of Hicksville; four great-grandchildren, Jaelee Anne and Kashtyn Patrick Koonce, Penelope Elizabeth and Carver Joyce Corona; one sister, Norma “Pert” Poore of Brooksville, Florida; one brother, George (Carol) Stockman of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; two brothers, Negley and Norman Stockman.

Visitation for Barbara Joyce Nofziger will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan with Rev. Peter Paige officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter, 480 West Dussel Drive, Suite 150, Maumee, Ohio 43537.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

