Posted By: Newspaper Staff
July 23, 2020
FILE – In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual centerfield bleacher seat with his ever-present bass drum before a baseball game between the Indians and the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland. Adams, who will miss his first home opener since 1955 on Friday due to the coronavirus, has been keeping the beat for the Indians since 1973. AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
Be the first to comment on "Baseball In Pictures: Indians’ Drummer Misses First Home Opener Since 1955"