Be In The Know: Using Your Influence To Protect Montpelier’s Youth

ECHO Coalition, in collaboration with Montpelier Schools, will be holding a panel discussion at Montpelier Schools on Thursday, March 23 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

Parents of school-aged children and teenagers, teachers, and community members are encouraged to attend.

Explore current issues surrounding the use of these harmful products by youth and in the community and learn ways to put protective strategies in place.

The evening’s topics covered include the vaping epidemic, THC, and underage drinking issues in the community.

Guests will have the opportunity to check out the resource fair, a few short presentations, and attendees will receive a family toolkit to take home.

Panel members featured at the event include Su Thorp Montpelier MS/HS Principal; Dan McGee, Montpelier Chief of Police; Jeremy Thomas, Encourager and Overcomer; Michelle Gibbs, HR, Ohio Art; and Keshia Shoup BSN, RN.

A free dinner is provided and childcare will be available. Guests will also have several chances to win a gas card during the event.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get your questions answered by the panel.

Please Register ahead of time at https://forms.gle/PRHU9MT88Q2CreEZ8.

For questions or if you would like additional information you may reach out to Bethany Coutz, email bethany.coutZ@williamscountyhealth.org, or call (419) 485-3141 ext 126.