Bed Bugs Close Steuben County (Angola, IN) Courthouse

Angola IN – The Steuben County Courthouse was declared closed Tuesday afternoon after finding a woman infested with bedbugs attending a hearing. The Courthouse was closed to prevent the parasite from spreading.

According to Ron Smith, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, “we had a client enter the premises who brought in with them (the bugs) that caused us a concern and we took care of it.”

There were cases being heard in court as Tuesday is typically family court day, but according to Smith, “they had to shut some things down.” Smith also said it would take approximately 4 hours to remedy the problem in the building.

Bedbugs are small, reddish-brown parasitic insects that bite the exposed skin of humans and animals to feed on their blood. Although bedbugs aren’t known to spread disease, they can cause other public health and economic issues. Professional extermination is recommended to eliminate the problem.

The courthouse reopened for business on Wednesday. The courthouse is occupied by the Circuit, Superior and Magistrate courts along with staff and the Steuben County Clerk’s office.

