Berdena “Dena” Jodry (1933-2021)

Berdena “Dena” N. Jodry, age 88, of Hilliard, Ohio and formerly of Stryker, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Darby Glenn Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hilliard, Ohio.

She was born April 21, 1933 in Bryan, Ohio to the late George and Myrtle (Ridenour) Arnold. She married Robert G. Jodry on May 19, 1967 and he preceded her in death on December 13, 2009.

Dena was employed for over 50 years with Spangler Candy Company, Bryan, Ohio in the transportation and logistics department, retiring in 1998.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Stryker, Ohio. She enjoyed reading and watching TV game shows, watching college basketball games, but especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include, her daughter, Robin Jo (Gordon) Freeman, Hilliard, Ohio. Grandson, Joshua (Ashley) Freeman, Marysville, Ohio. Grand-daughter, Hope Wagner, Hilliard, Ohio. Great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Addison and Allison Freeman. Matthew, Davin, and Wyatt Wagner. Sister, Sandra Fockler, Bryan, Ohio. Sister-in-law, Dorothy Knecht, Trilby, Ohio. Cousins, Florence Ann Snyder, Delta, Ohio, Darlene Schneider, Florida. Dear friends, Mary Ellen and Betty Keener and Connie Kimmel. Several nieces and nephews.

Dena is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, Theres, her brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Claudine Arnold.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Jodry family, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 in Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio. Private graveside services and interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The charity of family preference. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Grisier Funeral Home, 109 S. Defiance Street, Stryker, Ohio.

