BET Founder Robert Johnson: Democrats Take Blacks “For Granted”; Desires Third Party

In an interview with Fox News, BET founder Robert Johnson says the Democratic Party has taken black voters in America for granted, and he urges the ascendant Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement to form a new third party to fight for their interests. Johnson questioned whether former Vice President Joe Biden truly believes African Americans should have an “equal seat at the table in the Democratic Party.”

In a wide-ranging interview with Fox News that touched on 2020 politics, civil unrest and more, Johnson delivered an unvarnished assessment on the current relationship between black voters and the Democratic Party. And he had choice words for the party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, who recently told a radio host “you ain’t black” if you don’t support him — citing the incident as he made the case for a new party.

“Vice President Biden said to an African-American, a black American host on his show, even if you think about voting for Donald Trump, you’re not black,” Johnson told Fox News. “To have that mindset, you must have the attitude that we, black Americans, we own you. We can take you for granted … That, to me, shows you that black Americans are an appendage of a party.”

“I propose that an independent party formed by Black Lives Matter should echo the founding principles of the original Congressional Black Caucus members in 1971 who … said black Americans should have no permanent friends, no permanent enemies, just permanent interests,” Johnson said.