BGSU Eliminates Baseball Program As Part Of Budget Cuts

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University announced it has immediately eliminated its baseball program as part of a $2 million reduction to the operating budget of the school’s athletics department.

The move, which affects three coaches and 34 student athletes, including Napoleon’s Landon Willeman and Archbold’s Rigo Ramos, brings BGSU’s NCAA Division I sports total to 17 teams, with 11 being women’s sports and six being men’s sports.

“This was a very difficult, but necessary, decision,” BGSU Athletics Director Bob Moosbrugger said. “As a baseball alumnus, my heart breaks for the families affected by this decision. We will ensure the student athletes in the program have support during this challenging time.

“We will honor their scholarship agreements through graduation and, should they pursue their collegiate baseball career elsewhere, we will assist in the process of finding a new home,” Moosbrugger added.

School president Rodney K. Rogers said BGSU is still dedicated to maintaining its NCAA Division I status but efforts must still be cost effective.

“We have made the difficult decision to eliminate the baseball program due to financial constraints,” Rogers said. “This decision was not made lightly and does not reflect the rich history of the program, including five Mid-American Conference championships and four NCAA regional appearances.”

Willeman, who committed to BGSU in May of 2019, announced in a tweet Friday he is reopening his recruitment.

“Absolutely devastated by the news today. As of now I am reopening my recruitment. I wanna thank @BGSU_Baseball and the coaching staff for everything they’ve done for me!” Willeman wrote in his tweet.