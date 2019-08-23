Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Crash On US 20 Near Alvordton

Alvordton – The Defiance Post of the State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury crash which occurred August 22nd at approximately 4:45 pm.

The crash took place on US 20, near County Road 2150, near the village of Alvordton in Williams County. A 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck, operated by Enerest Noel, age 58, of Marcellus, Michigan, was westbound on US 20 when he struck a juvenile on a bicycle who was also westbound on US 20.

The bicyclist was taken from the scene by Saint Vincent’s Life Flight with serious injuries. Mr. Noel was not injured as a result of the crash.

Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Alvordton Millcreek Township Fire Department, Fayette Fire Department and Fulton County EMS were assisting at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to use caution when passing bicyclists.

