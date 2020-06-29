Biden Says If President, He Would Use Federal Power To Require Citizens To Wear Masks

Likely Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said this past Thursday he would use federal power to require Americans to wear face masks in public. Biden made the comments during an interview with CBS.

“The one thing we do know, these masks make a gigantic difference. I would insist that everybody in public be wearing that mask,” stated the former Vice President. “Anyone to reopen, it would have to make sure that they walked into a business that had masks.”

When asked if he would use “federal leverage” to mandate mask-wearing, “Yes, I would from an executive standpoint, yes I would,” he said, to which the interviewer asked if he would then be mandating mask-wearing.

“I would do everything possible to make it required the people had to wear masks in public,” Biden said.