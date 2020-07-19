Biden Staffer Sara Pearl Comes Under Fire For Tweets Against Law Enforcement

According to Fox News, Sara Pearl, a supervising video producer for Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, tweeted a meme in June that said, “Please stop calling cops ‘pigs’ — Pigs are highly intelligent and empathetic animals who would never racially profile you.” Ms. Pearl, also retweeted a user’s comment that while “…pigs are sweet, intelligent and compassionate,” police officers are “monsters” who “don’t deserve to be called pigs.”

Pearl tweeted, “#DefundPolice,” on June 1, and days later she called for the immediate defunding of the Buffalo, New York, police department.

After several Dallas police officers were killed in 2016 by a sniper who targeted white people, Pearl lashed out at the National Rifle Association for tweeting its condolences in that case, but not for any prior shootings, saying, “Of course they respond to the officers, but not to the previous shootings.”

The Biden campaign did not reply to requests for comment. Fox News also reached out to Pearl for comment. Ms. Pearl did not reply, but she deleted all of these tweets shortly afterward.

The lack of response from the Biden team surprised conservatives. President Trump’s campaign released a Friday statement saying “…now Biden employs a staffer who uses the most vile, inflammatory, and incendiary language to target the brave men and women who risk their own lives to keep us safe.”

Trump campaign adviser Bob Paduchik said, “How can Joe Biden look in the faces of grieving law enforcement families whose loved ones died in the line of duty? Never in history has a major party campaign so angrily fanned the flames of hatred against our nation’s heroes.”

“Joe Biden can’t stand up to his supporters or staff who are calling to Defund the Police. Scary!” wrote Trump’s former director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, after reading the Fox report. “The Biden campaign didn’t respond to when given the chance. Why wouldn’t the Biden campaign immediately say ‘of course we don’t support this!’??!”

The earlier tweets were first flagged by Matthew Foldi of the Congressional Leadership Fund, a PAC backing House GOP candidates.

Pearl’s comments came as the Trump campaign has portrayed Biden as weak on policing amid a nationwide movement to defund the police. A major law enforcement group, the National Association of Police Organizations, this week endorsed President Trump’s reelection.

This is a major shift from the organization that endorsed former President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Biden in both the 2008 and 2012 elections.

According to her Twitter account, Pearl joined the Biden campaign on July 1, after working with Bernie Sanders’ campaign. The anti-police tweets were posted in June, just days before she officially came into the Biden camp. Pearl has published several other pro-pig tweets in the past.

Last July, she wrote that calling President Trump a pig was an ‘…insult to pigs,’ that she will not ‘tolerate.’ In December of 2018, Pearl tweeted, ‘All I want in life is a dog and a pig !!!!!!!!’ Ms. Pearl also posted photographs of a yoga course that she taught with pigs, and boasted that she had purchased a book about, ‘…exploring the extraordinary potential of pigs.’

In response to criticism from the Trump campaign, Democratic National Committee Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa asserted on the Fox News Network, “Bill Hemmer Reports” program on July 16 that Mr. Biden, “…does not support defunding the police.” The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is however on record in a recent interview that some funding should absolutely be redirected from police budgets.

Biden attended a high-roller fundraising event in June headlined by musician John Legend. Legend has openly promised that he’ll try to push the former vice president toward totally defunding law enforcement and adopting other far-left positions.