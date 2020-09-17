Biden’s Average Lead Over Trump Drops From 10.2% In June To 5.9% Yesterday

The race towards the continues with plenty of fireworks likely in store between now and November 3rd including upcoming debates.

The race for the White House once showed former Vice President Joe Biden with a sizable double digit lead over President Trump when averaging all poll numbers together. That lead has nearly been cut in half as of yesterday (September 16th, 2020).

On June 27th Joe Biden enjoyed a sizable 10.2% average lead over the President.

When numbers were averaged yesterday by Real Clear Politics, that number has dwindled to 5.9%.

The 2016 election found Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote by over 2% and it looks like this race could be similar – coming down to key swing states to determine the Presidency.

Most average polls do still show Biden well ahead of Trump in these key states (polls updated daily at www.thevillagereporter.com) by 2-8%, though like the national average, key swing state polls like the national polls have also tightened.