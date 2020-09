Biden’s Lead Over Trump Averaging 7%; Rasmussen Shows President With 52% Approval Rating

Note Concerning Polls: Polls are not always perfect in predicting who will win elections. Historically however, they are correct a high percentage of the time. The most notable “incorrect” prediction was in 2016 between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Those who doubt polls are quick to point to the 2016 Presidential Election as an example of failed poll numbers. Clinton was polled to beat Trump by 2% in the popular vote going into the election when all polls were averaged together. When the final tally was counted Clinton defeated Trump by 2.1% in the popular vote, 65,844,954 (48.2%) to his 62,979,879 (46.1%) thus poll numbers were accurate, the inaccuracies were in key electoral college swing states which President Trump dominated Clinton (these key states will likely again determine the 2020 election between President Trump and former Vice President Biden). More recently, in 2018 polls were extremely accurate in the midterms, picking the Republicans to control the Senate while the Democrats would control the House