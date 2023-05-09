Blowing Grass Onto Roadways In Ohio Dangerous & Illegal

Motorcycles are a popular mode of transportation, especially during warm weather months. However, riding a motorcycle can be dangerous due to several factors, including road debris. One common hazard on the roadways is grass clippings blown onto the road by homeowners or landscapers. This seemingly harmless act can have deadly consequences for motorcyclists.

When grass clippings are blown into the roadway, they create a slick and slippery surface, especially when wet. This can cause motorcycles to lose traction and become unstable, resulting in a loss of control. This is particularly dangerous when motorcycles are traveling at higher speeds, such as on highways or busy roads.

Grass clippings can also obscure the road surface, making it difficult for motorcyclists to see and avoid hazards such as potholes or debris. In addition, grass clippings can become trapped in the wheels of motorcycles, causing them to lock up and potentially result in an accident.

Moreover, grass clippings pose a serious threat to the environment, as they can clog storm drains and pollute waterways. When grass clippings are blown into the roadway, they can also damage vehicles, particularly if they become lodged in the engine compartment.

In Ohio, it is illegal to blow grass clippings into the roadway. This law falls under Ohio Revised Code section 4511.77, which prohibits the placing of injurious material on a roadway. Injurious material is defined as any substance that can cause injury or damage to persons or property. This includes grass clippings, leaves, rocks, and other debris.

Violating this law can result in a fine of up to $150. In addition, violators may be liable for any damages or injuries resulting from their actions. Therefore, it is important for homeowners and landscapers to properly dispose of grass clippings, rather than blowing them onto the roadway.

Blowing grass clippings into the roadway may seem like a minor inconvenience, but it can have serious and even deadly consequences for motorcyclists. Ohio law prohibits this practice, and violators may face fines and liability for any resulting damages or injuries. It is important for homeowners and landscapers to properly dispose of grass clippings to ensure the safety of all motorists on the road.