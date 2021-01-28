Bob Latta Issues Statement Opposing Biden Administration’s Moratorium On Oil & Gas Leasing

BOWLING GREEN, OH – This week, President Biden signed an executive order jeopardizing America’s energy security. Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) provided the following statement in opposition to the Biden Administration’s moratorium on oil and gas leasing and in support of the Safeguarding Oil and Gas Leasing and Permitting Act:

“It is possible to pursue smart environmental protection policies while also utilizing our natural resources to meet energy demands. By imposing a moratorium on oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters, the Biden Administration is undermining our energy security; sacrificing American jobs in the oil and gas industries; increasing costs to consumers; and threatening the $11.7 billion tax revenue stream that goes to fund critical health care and educational programs at the federal, state, local, and tribal levels; all in pursuit of unrealistic and extremist policies like the Green New Deal.

“Because of the grave consequences that would result from these Executive actions, Congress should assert its constitutional prerogative and have a say in the matter.”

“That is why I am an original cosponsor of the Safeguarding Oil and Gas Leasing and Permitting Act, which is being introduced by my colleague and House Republican Conference Chair, Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY). This legislation would prohibit the moratorium on federal oil and gas leasing from being imposed unless a joint resolution of approval is enacted by Congress within 30 legislative days.”

“I have also signed onto a letter calling on President Biden to reconsider his dangerous and sweeping actions against America’s energy producers. If the goal of this Administration is to unify the nation, then it must avoid unilateral actions that would eliminate millions of American jobs and undermine American energy security.”

For more information on the Safeguarding Oil and Gas Leasing and Permitting Act, click here.

To read the letter sent to President Biden, click here.