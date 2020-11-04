Bob Latta Re-Elected To Ohio’s Fifth District

BOWLING GREEN, OH – U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) provided the following statement after being re-elected by the people of Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District to continue serving on their behalf in the U.S. House of Representatives:

“It is an honor and privilege to have the trust of the people in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District to represent and serve them in the U.S. House of Representatives. The residents of Northwest and West Central Ohio have shared with me what is most important to them since I was first elected in 2007. They are the reason why I am able to work on their behalf in Congress to find solutions to their most pressing challenges through casework or legislation. I’d like to thank my constituents for providing me the opportunity to be their advocate in Congress, and I remain committed to serving every person who calls Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District home.”