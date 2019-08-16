Body Of 8-Year-Old Autistic Boy Found In Pond Near Lima

By: Jeremy Scott

Searchers in Lima looking for a missing 8-year-old boy with autism came across a grisly sight, finding his body in a pond. According to WBNS 10TV, said the body of Matthew Converse was discovered Sunday afternoon. He had gone missing since midnight on Sunday.

Hundred of local residents joined in the search after authorities put out a plea for help. Police had said Matthew was drawn to water, trains, and parks.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.