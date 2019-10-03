Border Agents Arrest Mexican Mother Who Allegedly Tried To Smuggle Massive Quantity Of Meth With Son In Car

October 3, 2019

In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, photo provided by U.S. Border Patrol San Diego, bags of methamphetamine are hidden inside an SUV that was intercepted at the Interstate 8 checkpoint near San Diego. Border patrol agents have arrested a woman they say tried to smuggle nearly 70 pounds of methamphetamine through a Southern California checkpoint with her 6-year-old son in the car. Authorities say the woman, a 25-year-old Mexican citizen, was stopped at the Pine Valley checkpoint in San Diego County Tuesday night. (U.S. Border Patrol San Diego via AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Border patrol agents have arrested a woman they say tried to smuggle nearly 70 pounds of methamphetamine through a Southern California checkpoint with her 6-year-old son in the car.

Authorities say the woman, a 25-year-old Mexican citizen, was stopped at the Pine Valley checkpoint in San Diego County Tuesday night. A drug dog alerted agents to the rear door of the SUV.

Authorities say they found 65 plastic-wrapped packages of crystal meth inside the side panels of the rear door and the spare tire.

Authorities say the drugs had an estimated street value of $179,000.

The woman was arrested and her son was placed with child welfare officials.

 

