BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL: Fayette Survives Fourth Quarter Rally To Beat Edgerton 43-41

THREE-POINT PLAY … Fayette’s Skylar Lester scores while getting fouled late in the fourth quarter of a 43-41 win over Edgerton. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

FAYETTE – Edgerton had no answer for Fayette senior Skylar Lester as he put up 24 points and 10 rebounds and Fayette survived a 1/6 stretch at the free throw line in the final 13 seconds to escape with a 43-41 win.

Coming off hitting 11 triples in their last game, the Bulldogs continued to hit from long range as Nathan Swank would connect on two treys for an early 8-5 Edgerton lead.