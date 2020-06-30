Breaking News: Edon & Edgerton Vandalized Overnight With Anti Government Graffiti

The small villages of Edon and Edgerton in Western Williams County were vandalized overnight with spray paint graffiti.
According to local law enforcement the graphics are of anti government symbols. We will update this developing story as details become available, local authorities are investigating. We have unconfirmed reports at this time that other local villages were vandalized as well.
(Photos by Randy Edwards / Pictures of Downtown Edon)
