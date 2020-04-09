First Patient With COVID-19 Admitted To Bryan Hospital

Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers (CHWC) has admitted the first patient with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on April 7, 2020. The adult patient was treated and kept in isolation at Bryan Hospital. CHWC staff have worked diligently to keep the virus isolated by quarantining suspect patients as well as keeping themselves protected using proper equipment and following guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

“For privacy reasons, we will not release certain details on the patient, however, we can say that the patient is remaining isolated while recovering, and we are monitoring staff who may have been in close contact,” said Chad Tinkel, CEO and President of CHWC.

CHWC is dedicated to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care and enhancing the health, safety and well-being of the community. You can protect yourself from transmitting the virus to others by practicing social distancing, staying home whenever possible, disinfecting surfaces regularly, covering your coughs and sneezes and diligently cleaning your hands.

Those who are experiencing mild or moderate symptoms related to COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider for screening and advice, or 877-PPG-TODAY to reach a local provider. If symptoms are severe—particularly an individual is having trouble breathing at rest—they should call their nearest emergency room or walk-in clinic and tell them they are on their way so healthcare workers can prepare for the incoming patient.

–PRESS RELEASE