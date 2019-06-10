Breaking News: Helicopter Crash Hits Skyscraper In New York

Mist and smoke cover the top of a building near 51st Street and 7th Avenue Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York, where a helicopter was reported to have crash landed on top of the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Fire Department is responding to a report of a helicopter crash on the roof of a skyscraper in midtown Manhattan.

The Fire Department said in a tweet Monday that the helicopter appears to have crash landed on the top of the tower, which isn’t far from Rockefeller Center and Times Square.

An FDNY spokesman said one person was injured. The crash happened at around 2 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire began when the aircraft hit but is under control. Cuomo said it shook the building. He said there are no reports of injuries of people in the tower.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

New York police officers monitor the streets near 51st Street and 7th Avenue, Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York, where a helicopter was reported to have crash landed on top of a building in midtown Manhattan. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.