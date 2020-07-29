BREAKING NEWS: OHSAA Suspends Scrimmages For Contact Sports

The OHSAA sent a memo to their member schools tonight providing the latest guidance for the start of fall sports.

Scrimmages in the sports of football, soccer, and field hockey have been SUSPENDED indefinitely. The memo also states that they do not anticipate this suspension changing anytime soon and there remains the possibility that no scrimmages will be permitted.

All school vs. school competitions and scrimmages for golf, tennis, and volleyball will be allowed to begin as scheduled on August 1st.

Cross country is still listed as a “contact” sports, but the OHSAA said conversations continue to move it to non-contact.