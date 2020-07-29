BREAKING NEWS: OHSAA Suspends Scrimmages For Contact Sports

Posted By: Nate Calvin July 28, 2020

The OHSAA sent a memo to their member schools tonight providing the latest guidance for the start of fall sports.

Scrimmages in the sports of football, soccer, and field hockey have been SUSPENDED indefinitely. The memo also states that they do not anticipate this suspension changing anytime soon and there remains the possibility that no scrimmages will be permitted.

All school vs. school competitions and scrimmages for golf, tennis, and volleyball will be allowed to begin as scheduled on August 1st.

Cross country is still listed as a “contact” sports, but the OHSAA said conversations continue to move it to non-contact.

 

3 Comments on "BREAKING NEWS: OHSAA Suspends Scrimmages For Contact Sports"

  1. Amy | July 28, 2020 at 9:23 pm | Reply

    Bullshit!!!!! LET THE KIDS PLAY!!!!!!!

  2. Brian Watt | July 28, 2020 at 10:34 pm | Reply

    I’d like to know what idiot at the OHSAA watches a volleyball match and decides it’s non contact.

  3. Brian Watt | July 28, 2020 at 10:42 pm | Reply

    Oh, and by the way, who is the rocket scientist at the OHSAA that proclaimed cross country a contact sport. We definitely have some athletic decision makers in Columbus

