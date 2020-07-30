BREAKING NEWS: Toledo Public Schools Push Back Start Date, Go Online Only Until Further Notice

Toledo Public Schools have decided to delay the start of the school year and will only offer online learning.

The school voted Tuesday to push the first day of school back to September 8th and utilize on learning until further notice.

This is change from their earlier plan which would have had students returning under a rotating hybrid model that incorporated in-person and online learning.

According to TPS, administrators and principals for the districts’ schools will be back in school buildings starting Monday. Parents are urged to make sure their child’s school has up to date contact information so the district can contact them about the distribution of Chromebooks and other instructions.

TPS is the second local school district to announce an online-only plan. Bowling Green Schools made their own announcement last week, choosing to keep students online through at least mid-October before re-assessing. Most other school districts in Northwest Ohio have chosen to utilize a hybrid option, bringing students back into school buildings for a part of the week and using online learning for the rest.

Statewide, Toledo joins both Cleveland and Columbus in moving students online for the start of the school year.