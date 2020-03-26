Breaking News: Two Fulton County Residents Test Positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Wauseon, OH — The Fulton County Health Department (FCHD) reports that two Fulton County residents have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). No personal information about the cases will be released to protect the privacy of the individuals. FCHD staff are working to identify and notify any close contacts who may have been exposed to the positive COVID-19 cases.

FCHD recommends that all Fulton County residents take precautions to protect themselves against COVID-19. People can protect themselves by washing their hands often, using hand sanitizer, covering their mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. It is equally important to avoid close contact with others and stay at least six feet away from others.

Under the direction of Ohio Governor DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton issued a director’s order requiring all Ohioans to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19. The order became effective at 11:59 PM EDT on Monday, March 23, 2020, and remains in effect until 11:59 PM on April 6, 2020. This order prohibits holding gatherings of any size and closes all nonessential businesses.

As of 3/26/2020, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting 867 confirmed cases. There have been 223 hospitalizations, and 15 COVID-19 related deaths statewide. ODH updates these numbers daily at 2:00 PM. Fulton County numbers will show in the State count on March 27, 2020. You can find that information here: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/

FCHD continues to do everything we can to maintain a high level of preparedness. We are in constant communications with the Ohio Department of Health, regional, county, and community partners. FCHD urges you to get your information from credible sources. We also encourage citizens to treat each other with kindness.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call the Fulton County Health Department at 419-337-0915. The Health Department has limited staff and will do our best to answer your questions. You can also email questions to fchd@fultoncountyoh.com. A hotline is available at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) daily from 9am – 8pm or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov

— PRESS RELEASE