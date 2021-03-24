Brian Brockhurst (1963-2021)

Brian K. Brockhurst, age 57, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at the University of Michigan Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 5, 1963 in Toledo, Ohio to John Thomas Brockhurst and Joanne Kay (Pierson) Endricks.

He was a salesman for Seagate Roofing. On August 5, 2006 he married Tami A. Wiese.

Brian was an avid Cleveland Browns and Notre Dame football fan. He enjoyed bowling with his family, golfing, traveling and skiing. Most of all, he loved being around family and friends. He was a very proud and loving Grandfather.

Brian is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Tami; daughter, Breanna (Rorry) Collins; son, Brian J. Brockhurst; stepchildren, Corbin (Joy) Staaben, Dylan (Catherine) Staaben and Cheyenne (Jim Low) Staaben; mother, Joanne Endricks; sisters, Michele Blodgett and Melissa (Jan Otte) Brockhurst; grandchildren, Gunner, Ella, Abby, Paxton, Noah and Michael. He is also survived by many stepbrothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Brockhurst; stepfather, Ronnie Endricks and brother in law, Steven Blodgett.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 24th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Graveside services at Swanton Cemetery will be private immediately following. Family and friends are encouraged to make their way to the Swanton American Legion Post #479 on Hallett Avenue anytime after 2:00 p.m., where a Celebration of Brian’s Life will be held at 3:30 p.m.. Dinner and fellowship will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Assistance of Williams County. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weiglefuneralhomes.com